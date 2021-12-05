Evelyn L. Kosch-Matterer (nee Bucheger)

September 9, 1939 - November 28, 2021

RACINE - With her family by her side, Evelyn L. Kosch-Matterer, age 82, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. Evelyn was born in Butternut, WI on September 9, 1939, daughter of the late Henry and Maryann (nee Marunycz) Bucheger.

Evie, as she was affectionately known, grew up in Butternut, WI and graduated from Glidden High School in 1957. Shortly after graduation, Evie moved to Racine, WI where she spent most of her adult life. There she met and married her first love Donald Kosch on June 27, 1959. Evie and Don raised their four children together until sadly Don passed away in September 1974. Evie was fortunate to find love again and married Farrell "Bud" Matterer on October 21, 1978. They shared 31 years together before Bud also preceded Evie in death in 2010.

She spent the majority of her work life at SC Johnson where she worked for 25 years as a Senior Adjustment Specialist and a Customer Service Representative. She retired in 2001 and was then able to expand on her love for helping others with her many volunteer activities including: assisting tirelessly at numerous St. Joseph's Catholic Church rummage sales, donating over 100 pints of blood to the American Red Cross, volunteering in numerous roles at Wheaton Franciscan Hospital, volunteering at St. Paul the Apostle Church and generously helping many in any way she could.

Evie also enjoyed playing golf with her friends in the Johnson Park Thursday Ladies Group, bowling with friends in a league, playing cards with family and friends, quilting and spending time with her four children, 16 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Above all, Evie will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family and her faith.

Evie will be dearly missed by her children: Dan (Therese) Kosch, Debbie (Dan Collar) Myklebust, Donna (Brian Holzem) Meske, Deann (Jim) Falbo; grandchildren: Kristina (Matt) Melsen, Laura (Calvin) Koep, Jason (Mary) Kosch, Kelsey (Travis) Hartman, Tess (Mikal) Anschutz, Jessica (Andrew) Myklebust, Grace Myklebust, Lauren Myklebust, Kailey Collar, Landon Meske, Lukas Meske, Caleb Meske, Reid Falbo, McKenna Falbo, Christine (Mark) Gifford, Janet (Dan) Radke; great-grandchildren: Clare Melsen, Ellie Melsen, Chelsea Koep, Chandler Hartman, Aurora Hartman, Charlotte Anschutz, William (Kaitlin) Schultz, Nathan Schultz, Andrew Radke, Alaina Radke, Aydan Radke; great-great-grandchildren: Liam Schultz, Everly Schultz; siblings: Agnes (Jim) Haun, Al (Kate) Bucheger, Margie (Jerry) Brown, Carrie (Bill) Drewel, Rosie (Mark) Schmidt, Helen Herrmann, Steve (Judy) Bucheger, John (Sheri) Bucheger, Alice (Bob) Schuelke, Larry (Eileen Salazar) Bucheger; sister-in-law, Cherie Bucheger; Farrell's son Sid Matterer; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Evie was also preceded in death by her brothers: Bill Bucheger and Matt Bucheger and Farrell's son Gary Matterer and daughter Sandy Balcer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, WI 53406, on Saturday December 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 10:30 a.m. Immediately following the mass, Cemetery Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Racine, WI 53402. A Memorial Luncheon will then take place after the Cemetery Services.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Paul the Apostle Church, the American Red Cross, or the American Cancer Society. The family extends their thanks to the entire staff at Meadow Ridge Senior Living (Baraboo, WI) and Agrace Hospice for providing their loving care and comfort when she needed it most.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST.

RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to