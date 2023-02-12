Evelyn K. Thom, 96, passed away on February 7, 2023. Evelyn was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Edward and Evelyn (nee: Ekdahl) Ryan. Evelyn attended Union Grove High School.

On March 15, 1947, she was united in marriage to Clifford F. Thom, in Crown Point, Indiana. Following their marriage, they became residents of Union Grove, Wisconsin for 70 years.

She was a member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church and enjoyed being a homemaker and mother.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Evelyn (Robert) Milkie, Sharlene Bruinsma, Barbara Hoppert, William (Sandy) Thom, Ellen (Kenneth) Leasure, Daniel Thom, Kris Campbell; grandchildren: Jared (Christina), Bradley (Krystle), Angela (Alain) Cataga, Beth (Jason) Marquardt, Shawn Hoppert, Brenton (Nicolette) Derek (Michelle), Zack (Ashley), Jason (Jamie) Leasure, Amanda (Ryan) Williams, Amber (Scott) Salyer, Rebecca (Barry) Hankel, Naomi (Mike) Gould, Kristi Campbell as well as 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford; son, Robert; grandson, Trevor Thom; sons-in-law: Roger Bruinsma and Gregory Hoppert; brother, James Ryan.

Memorials suggested to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Parkview Gardens, Accent Care Hospice and Father Steve Varghese of St. Jos. Catholic Church for their ministries to Evelyn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00AM at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at church from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Private burial will be held at Westlawn Memorial Park.

