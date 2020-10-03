Evelyn Jean (nee: Kelly) Fell, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th, at Oak Park Place Burlington. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Clarence “Junie” Fell and precious sons Jimmy, and Kenny Fell. The sadness she experienced in the tragic loss of her two sons in 1951 and 1959 shaped the remainder of her life. She and Junie persevered amid sadness to enjoy many years of camping and traveling throughout the United States with son, Larry.

She was born in Mystic, Iowa on July 20th, 1926 to the late James J. Kelly and Magdalene Mary (nee: Lewis) Kelly. On April 14, 1945, while a senior in high school, she married Junie before he was redeployed in the service. While in Mystic, she was an organist and soloist for the Methodist Church. She even “cut” a 78 record of one of her solos. She was also active in the legendary Iowa girls’ basketball program. After her graduation from high school, she moved to Burlington to wait for Junie’s return and to make their home. Evelyn’s strengths were her caring nature, sense of humor, persistence, and her organizational skills. She was an avid WIsconsin sports fan. You couldn’t tear her away from a Badger, Brewers, Packers, or Bucks game. She also loved watching Larry, Adam, and Tyler participate in a variety of sports and cheering on the volleyball teams that Larry coached. Evelyn was also a member of Eastern Star and Sweet Adelines.