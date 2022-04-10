Evelyn J. Drinkwine

May 20, 1929 - April 8, 2022

RACINE — Surrounded by her family, Evelyn Joan Drinkwine (nee: Kaiser), age 92, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was born in Racine, May 20, 1929, daughter of the late William and Evelyn (nee: Christensen) Kaiser.

Evelyn attended Washington Park High School. On April 26, 1946, she and Elmer J. Drinkwine eloped and were married in Dubuque, IA. Evelyn was employed as a telephone operator for AT&T for 34 years and had received the "Miss Voice" Award numerous times. She was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers and Beacons of Hope.

She enjoyed playing dominoes, cards, dancing and music. She was a true believer in Jesus Christ and lived her faith by being charitable to others. She had volunteered at the Women's Resource Center for many years and served as Girl Scout Leader for Troop 22.

She will be remembered for her sweet disposition, sense of humor, kindness to others, and the pride she took with her family. Her family was her greatest joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She had four children: The late Monte Drinkwine and Valorie Drinkwine, Wendy (Paul) Jensen, Tracy (Jeffrey) Stacy, Dani Jo (Donald) Sheckles; grandchildren: Ben (Julie) Drinkwine, Nicholas (Laura) Drinkwine, Brenda (Mark) Futrell, Paul (Chrissy) Jensen II, Dawn (Tim) Jester, Steve (Cassandra) Jensen, Jonathan (Christianne) Jensen, Paul J. Jensen, Elaina Jensen, Thomas Jensen, Esther Jensen, Joshua Stacy, Zachariah (Sabrina) Stacy, Jacob (Erica) Stacy, Donny Sheckles, Steve (Megan) Sheckles, Amanda (Danny) Harmann; great grandchildren: Julian and Tristan Gunther, Madison, Grace, Wilcox, and Faust Drinkwine, Hazel, Evelyn, and Camille Drinkwine, Gavin, Elliot, and Lilah Claire Futrell, Paul C. III, Alexandria, Olivia, Samuel, Daniel, Matthew, Lily, Joseph, Evie, Amelia, Josh, Charlie, and Jeremiah Jensen, Benjamin, Nathan, Aaron, Josiah, and Micah Jester, Colin, Reily, Ainsley, Halleigh, Aiden, Kyra, Logan, and Tristan Jensen, Lua Jensen, Andersen, Malakai, Evelyn, Koen, and Jedediah Stacy, Elijah Salamone, Donny and Christopher Sheckles, and Ethan Harmann; sister-in-law, Joyce Kaiser; special loving friend, Jim Brown; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Monte; grandson, Joshua Jensen; great granddaughter, Elizabeth Jester; brothers: William (Shirley) Kaiser and Roger Kaiser.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m. with Reverend TJ Poisl officiating. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Delavan School for the Deaf have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to staff of Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.

