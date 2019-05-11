September 15, 1951—May 7, 2019
RACINE—Evelyn Holley 67 passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 peacefully at her home. Evelyn was born on September 15, 1951 to Mr. and Mrs. Robert McAlister.
She leaves behind her mother, Carrie McAlister Adams; her four boys, Anthony (Donna) Holley, John (Tiffany) Holley, Jeffery (Sherie) Holley and Charles Holley; her grandkids Jeffery Scott Jr, Tamika Swanks, Terry Gentry, Christopher John Fair, Asheli Holley, Chris Brooks, Kamon Holley, Cason Holley, CJ Holley, Xzavier Smith, John Holley Jr., Xzandria Holley, Jayon Bailey, Arieana Breland, Lashaya Cade, Shabraya Cade; her sisters & brothers, Charliemae McAlister, Dorothy Strong, Patricia & Oliver Yarber, James McAlister, and Angie Glass.
Evelyn also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends that were an important part of her life too numerous to mention by name. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father Robert L McAlister, her son Robert D McAlister Holley, her sister Eloise McAlister and her brother Reuben L McAlister.
Home going services will be held at the funeral home, Saturday May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9 a.m.—10 a.m.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
