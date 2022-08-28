Evelyn H. Zepp

Jan. 20, 1947 – Aug. 24, 2022

CALEDONIA – Evelyn H. Zepp, 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in her home.

Evelyn was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 20, 1947, to the late Clarence and Eleonor (nee: Hansleben) Zepp.

She was a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and earned her PhD in French Literature from Cornell University.

Evelyn was employed with UW-Parkside as a French Literature Professor, served as Chair of the Language Department, and was Secretary of Faculty until her retirement in 2008.

Her identity, talent, attribute and greatest joy in life was being a mother. There was nothing she wanted more in this world than a child and the bond between her son, Evan; that is something that could never fully be described with words. She loved unconditionally and furiously; it is still felt today and is everlasting.

She enjoyed watching Lord of the Rings, reading, and loved her dogs. Evelyn was a dedicated activist, humanitarian, and was involved in politics.

Evelyn will be remembered as being very kind and gentle by her son, Evan (Alison) Zepp; her grandson, Everett Zepp; her granddaughters: Maci Miller and Kayla Kinney; her sister, Doris (Tim) Perry; her brother, Robert (Joyce) Zepp; her nieces and nephews: Jason Perry, Jacquie (Adam) Avery, Robert (Lynn) Perry, Victoria Zepp, and Alexa (Blake Courtney) Zepp; and her great-nieces and nephews: Luke, Landon, and Lilly Avery and Harper and Elliot Perry.

A visitation for Evelyn will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. Interment will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Park, Affton, MO.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000