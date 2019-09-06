{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn G. Dzurick

March 18, 1924 — August 30, 2019

RACINE — Evelyn Gertrude Dzurick (nee Shepherd), 95, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 7th at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Racine. Pastor Ralph “DOC” Scherer will deliver the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. A private burial ceremony will be held later.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

