Evelyn F. Styka "Evie"

September 17, 1921 – January 20, 2019
RACINE – Evelyn F. (nee: O’Connor) Styka, age 97, passed away peacefully at Oak Ridge Care Center Sunday, January 20, 2019.
Evelyn was born in Laona, WI on September 17, 1921 to the late Joseph and Emma (Fueher) O’Connor. A graduate of Washington Park High School, Evie retired as assistant manager from Neisner’s Dime Store – Downtown Racine in 1970, after 20 years of service. On May 1, 1943 in St. Edward Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to John Styka, who preceded her in death in 1992.
She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church. For many years, Evelyn and John loved camping in the great outdoors. She enjoyed casino trips, reading, gardening, bowling, and all crafts especially ceramics. She was a sports fan – especially for the Packers, Brewers and Bucks. As Evie was always up for something new……she went to Great America for the first time at age 78 and enjoyed both the shows and the rides. Above all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Lynne (Jim) Soens; grandchildren, Jennifer Soens and Matthew (Amy) Soens; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua, Austin and Mason; great-great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jr. and Elijah. Evie loved dogs and will be missed by her two grand-puppies, Lola and Benny. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Peltz. In addition to her parents and husband, Evie was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers; Viola, Eleanor, Martha, Leonard, Victor and Lawrence.
For the last four years of her life Evie resided at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove where she enjoyed playing Bingo and participating in Tri-County Senior Olympics.
Private family services were held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The Rev. Terrance J. Huebner officiated. Entombment followed in the mausoleum of Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to Oak Ridge Care Center or HOPE Safehouse have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff of Oak Ridge Care Center for the compassionate care, support and love given in Mom’s time of need. May God bless all of you!
