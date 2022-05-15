Evelyn A. Schultz

November 19, 1938 – May 10, 2022

RACINE – Evelyn Angeline (nee: Teske) Schultz, age 83, passed away peacefully at The Villa at Lincoln Park on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Evelyn was born in West Allis, on November 19, 1938 to the late Orville and Charlotte (nee: Behne) Teske. She was a graduate of West Allis Central High School. On September 20, 1958 she was united in marriage with Robert John Schultz. They have lived at their Crestview home in Caledonia since 1963.

Although her main vocation in life was being a full-time mom, Evelyn also was a parent volunteer at St. Rita's Catholic School, Cub Scout Den Mother and was a pre-school teacher at Lakeview Community Center on Main Street in Racine. Evelyn and Bob were longtime members of St. Rita Catholic Church until St. Mary's by the Lake Catholic Church opened in Crestview, where they have been proud members ever since. They were also active members of the Moose Lodge where they enjoyed playing dartball and horseshoes, and promoters, advocates and Wisconsin State Representatives of CPOF (Correctional Peace Officers Foundation) – traveling nationwide to attend services of remembrance…in honor of their daughter, Constance "Connie", who was a correctional officer - passing away unexpectedly at age the young age of 35. Evelyn enjoyed socializing with the Women of Crestview Club and had a great appreciation of lighthouses around the world.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 64 years, Robert "Bob"; their sons: Patrick Schultz and Michael (Connie) Schultz; grandchildren: Ryan and Sam Schultz, Amy (Dan) Gustin, Kristen Schultz and Erin (Matt) Hermes; great-grandchildren: Alexandria, Landon, Leslie, Harper, Zoe, Faith, Elijah, Janessa, Kyrstin and Kiera; brother, Thomas Teske; sisters-in-law: Joyce Teske and Nancy (Don) Berghoefer; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Constance "Connie" Schultz; daughter-in-law, Lois (nee: Frederick) Schultz; infant great-grandson, Matthew Hermes, Jr.; sister, Mary Lucille Teske LaChance; brothers, Bob Teske, Eldor "Bud" (Merle) Teske and Don Teske; Bob's parents: Fred and Ester (nee: Scholtz) Schultz; brother-in-law, Bud (Virginia) Schultz; and sisters-in-law: Annette Teske and Elaine (George) Zivkovich.

Services celebrating Evelyn's life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Domenic J. Roscioli officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Private interment will take place at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery in Wales, WI. In memory of Evelyn, memorials to the "Correctional Peace Officers Foundation" have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staffs of Ascension All Saints Hospital, The Villa at Lincoln Park and Compassus Hospice for the wonderful care and support given in Evelyn's time of need. May God bless all of you!

