Evelyn A. Jorgensen (Nee: Chvilicek)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 24, 1931 – April 21, 2020

RACINE – Evelyn A. Jorgensen, age 89, joined the Lord on April 21, 2020. She was born in Racine, March 24, 1931, daughter of the late Vincent and Agnes (Nee: Kupka) Chvilicek.

Evelyn was a longtime faithful member of St. Rita’s Parish and was most active in Christian Mothers and Secular Order of St. Augustine and Third Order. Above all she was devoted to and cherished time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Raymond (Vicki) Jorgensen, Beverly (Joe) Mueller, Roger (Carolyn) Jorgensen, Bernice (Dale) Houf, Richard (Connie) Jorgensen, Ronald (Jacque) Jorgensen, Betty (Joe) Menarek: 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose (Donald) Veselik; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Evelyn is being reunited in death with her huaband, Raymond, her children, Barbara Sanders and Robert Jorgensen; her sisters, Beatrice Niesen, Martha Graham, and Helen Mayer and her parents Vincent and Agnes Chvilicek.

Private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may view the service Friday, April 24, at 1:30 p.m. by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Evelyn Jorgensen page service times and press live stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME