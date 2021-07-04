Evelyn A. Grabher

October 29, 1926 – June 26, 2021

RACINE – Evelyn Anna Grabher, 94, received the promise of eternal life on June 26, 2021. She was born in Racine on October 29, 1926, daughter of the late August and Anna (nee Strauss) Nelson.

Evelyn was united in marriage on May 27, 1950, to the love of her life, Eugene Walter Grabher, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2013.

Evelyn graduated from William Horlick High School in 1945. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Porters, Zahns, and Serv-O-Mation.

Evelyn enjoyed playing scrabble, gardening, and sitting and listening to big band music while holding hands with her husband. Her favorite retreat was Big Sand Lake near Phelps, WI. Above all, she loved and cherished the time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Jeanne Everard, Linda (Mark) LaMere; grandchildren, Melissa Everard, Lindsay (Andy) Beyer, Heather (Adam) Pron; great-grandchildren, Emma Judice, Keira Beyer, Paige Pron, Brooke Pron, and Emery Pron.

In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn is preceded in death by her brother, Don; sister, Carol (Marv); and great-granddaughter, Grace Pron.