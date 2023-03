RACINE—Funeral Mass will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street, Saturday, March 4, 2023, 10:30 a.m. with visitation Friday at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Saturday at the church 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.