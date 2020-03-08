Evan L. Rench, 63, passed away suddenly at home from a heart attack in Louisville, Kentucky.

Evan worked as a pipe organ technician for almost 40 years He was a master of his trade, and is nationally recognized by his work through his clients and colleagues.

Evan began working with his father, Thomas R. Rench, tuning and building pipe organs in 1981 in Racine, Wisconsin. He would go to work for Andy Meyer Pipe Organ Preservation Co., Peter Weber Pipe Organ Builders, Miller Pipe Organ, Buzard Pipe Organ Builders, and then back to Miller. When Jim Miller retired in 2013, he gracefully divided his business and Evan took on a third of his clients and began his personal business: Evan L. Rench, Pipe Organ Technician.

Evan had an impeccable sense of professionalism. He acquired and kept detailed service records for over 100 churches in the Midwest, ranging from Wisconsin to Mississippi. He cared deeply, and spoke frequently about his work, no matter how big or small the job. He always served to the best of his professional abilities.

Evan loved his friends and family. Although many were spatially distant, he expressed a deep love for them and participated in life events as best he could for as long as he lived.

