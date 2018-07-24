(Nee: Webber)
RACINE—Eva Mae Burdick, age 89, passed away Sunday July 22, 2018 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.
She was born in Racine, January 8, 1929, daughter of the late Wayne and Luella (Nee: Slifer) Webber.
Eva was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On June 12, 1948 she was united in marriage to Howard A. Burdick. Eva was employed by the Racine Journal Times for twenty years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Eva enjoyed fishing and camping, but most of all she cherished time spent with her family.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Keith (Colleen) Burdick, JoAnn (Mark) Truckey; her grandchildren, Thomas Truckey, Jonathan (Tiffany) Truckey, Kyle Burdick, Paul Burdick; her great-granddaughter, Bella Truckey; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Jeffrey Burdick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 26, 2018, 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Bill Dietzler officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 10:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:30 A.M. Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or to one’s favorite charity have been suggested.
A special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Care Facility in Kenosha for their compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
