September 10, 1941—January 24, 2022

BURLINGTON, WI—Eva M. Baker, 80, of Burlington, Wisconsin was called home to her Heavenly Father on January 24, 2022. Eva was safely guided by her late grandson, Slade Baker and her late sister, Betty Frank.

Services for Eva will be held on Saturday February 5, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held in Church on February 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

