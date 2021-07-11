Eva Jane Spalla (nee: Sandvick)

Nov. 20, 1933 – July 3rd, 2021
RACINE – Eva Jane Spalla (Sandvick), 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3rd.
She was born to Sam and Virginia Sandvick on November 20, 1933, in Victory Wisconsin. She graduated from Viroqua High School going on to get a 2-year rural teaching degree from UW Lacrosse. She began her teaching journey at Victory in a one room school/house grades 1st through 8th. Later she taught at schools in LaCrosse and Tomah.
She married Herbert David Spalla, her dearest love, on April 16th, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament in Lacrosse. They moved and settled in Racine 1962 to raise their growing family in a strong faith community near St Edwards.
Eva was always pouring her heart into the church by establishing cherub’s church and actively involved with the Altar Sodality. A regular volunteer in all areas of church events, she started pre-school religion classes and was involved in special projects at the CDC (Child development Center). Her generous spirit was always sharing with others, seeking ways to give blessings and make our community a better place.
Her passion for education was invested in family as she raised her children. Leading Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, organizing neighborhood events, always celebrating life events making everyone feel valued and loved. Family was a top priority; supporting plays, sports, cheering us on and always being present. After raising her children she completed her Bachelors Degree in education at UW Parkside and went on to teach 1st grade at Goodland for the next 13 years. During that time period she also obtained her Masters degree in English from Silver Lake College in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
She desired to pass on her love of God and country by being a tireless crusader, lending her voice over the last 40 years through letters to the Editor in sharing values that strengthen family, community and patriotism. She had a living faith compelling her heart to pass along that every day is important to show others that they are loved and valued.
Her hobbies included reading, party planning, playing the piano and was a self taught pianist. She enjoyed bringing music wherever she lived and went. She enjoyed playing her piano for other residents at Lake Oaks. She passed her passion for music on to her children and grandchildren. She was a lifetime member at WEAC, Catholic Women’s Club and St Edwards Ladies Organization.
Eva will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Herb of 66 years; her sons: Herbert (Heidi), Bryan, Greg (Carin); and Daughters: Eva Marie (Luke) Kostal, Elizabeth (Paul) Spalla Nowak; Sister, June (Konicek) and brother, Lenwid (Sandvick); (14) Grandchildren: Michael (Danelle) Spalla, Ashley Spalla, Aaron (Marina) Spalla, Arielle Spalla, Bryanna Spalla, Ciara Spalla, Dylan Spalla, David (Christie) Spalla, Laura (Tucker) Day, Paul (Nicole) Spalla, Jedidiah (Nicole) Kostal, Hannah (Tim) Juhl, Ethan Woitach and Petra Nowak; (4) Great-Grandchildren: Eloise, Ryker, Eva Kay, Parker Jeannette and Owyn.
Along with her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her twin girls, Debbie and Donna; Sisters: Sandy (Abbott), Darlene (Timmer), Shirley (Long); Great-Granddaughter, Eden.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Eva’s life will be held at St Edwards Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave. on Saturday July 17th, 2021, at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet for Visitation Saturday 10:00 AM until time of Mass.
To join in Eva’s passion In lieu of flower please donate to “Christmas Coalition”, Tri City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave, Racine, WI 53405. In the memo line write “In Memory of Eva Spalla”. The Christmas Coalition preserves and promotes keeping Christ in Christmas through the Nativity display on Monument Square.
