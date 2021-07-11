Eva Jane Spalla (nee: Sandvick)

Nov. 20, 1933 – July 3rd, 2021

RACINE – Eva Jane Spalla (Sandvick), 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3rd.

She was born to Sam and Virginia Sandvick on November 20, 1933, in Victory Wisconsin. She graduated from Viroqua High School going on to get a 2-year rural teaching degree from UW Lacrosse. She began her teaching journey at Victory in a one room school/house grades 1st through 8th. Later she taught at schools in LaCrosse and Tomah.

She married Herbert David Spalla, her dearest love, on April 16th, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament in Lacrosse. They moved and settled in Racine 1962 to raise their growing family in a strong faith community near St Edwards.

Eva was always pouring her heart into the church by establishing cherub’s church and actively involved with the Altar Sodality. A regular volunteer in all areas of church events, she started pre-school religion classes and was involved in special projects at the CDC (Child development Center). Her generous spirit was always sharing with others, seeking ways to give blessings and make our community a better place.