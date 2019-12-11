Eva J. Christopherson

June 6, 1924—December, 5, 2019

RACINE—Eva Jeanette Christopherson, 95, passed away at Sage Meadows Assisted Living on Thursday, December, 5, 2019.

Eva was born in Racine to the late Laurence and Myrtle (nee: Williamson) Sorenson on June 6, 1924. She was a lifelong resident in Racine, working as a bailiff for 14 years, and then at the Racine County Correctional Institute for 15 years. On January 1, 1943 Eva was united in marriage to John Christopherson, who preceded her in death in 1999.

She was a long time member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Eva enjoyed handwork, such as crocheting and knitting, but most of all enjoyed socializing, bingo and writing poetry, inspired by Eva’s Aunt Alice Hansche-Mortensen.

She is survived by her three sons, Neil (Nancy) Christopherson, Ned (Sharon) Christopherson, and Tom Demlow, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with her husband.

A special thank you to the staff from Hospice Alliance for their loving care.