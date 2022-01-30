June 6, 1927 - January 23, 2022

MT DORA, FL - Eva Flohr (Knoch) born June 6, 1927 in Bastaj, Yugoslavia passed quietly at the age of 94 in her home in Mount Dora, Florida (formerly of Racine) of natural causes surrounded by loved ones on January 23, 2022 at 1:39 pm.

Survived by her daughter Annalisa Meyer; son Jacob Flohr; daughter in law Robin Flohr; son-in-law Michael Kaprelian; grandchildren: Tanya Meyer and Brandon Hoffman, Lisa Kaprelian, Mikey Kaprelian, John and Sarah Meyer, Brian and Laura Schoenbeck, 10 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her loyal dog Frannie and many friends who loved and cared for her.

Funeral services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran, 728 Villa Street, on Wednesday February 2, 2022, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. John Roeckle officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Please see funeral home website for a full obituary.

