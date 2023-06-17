Dec. 13, 1931—June 8, 2023.

CHARLOTTE, NC—Euradell June Culp, 91, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully at home on June 8, 2023.

She was born to the late Lloyd John Randolph Harris and Abbie Justine Harris(nee Mayfield) on December 13, 1931, in Racine, WI. June, as she was affectionately known, graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine in 1951.

She is preceded in death by her parents, former husband, William Leonard Culp, and her grandson, Trevor Lloyd Thomas.

June’s legacy of light and love lives on in her family who survive her, including children: Bonnie Sue Williams (nee Price) (Dennis), Victoria Lynn Price, and Ashley Leonard Culp (Debra Norman); siblings: Urah Mae Kerscher, Bernice Juanita Claypool, and Gregory “Toby” Harris; grandchildren: Brandie Sue Hill, Jason Scott Hill, and Christopher Michael Williams (Asia); great-grandchildren: Chasity Hope Hill, Micah Hill, Jason Scott Hill, Jr., John Christopher Hill,Shawn Mitchell Hill and great-great-granddaughter, Nova Darling Johnson. She also leaves behind numerous dear nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a host of wonderful friends whom she loved and loved her.

After 35 years, June retired as a Quality Control Manager from Western Publishing Company, Racine,WI. June would then serve as a loving caregiver for her mother, Abbie until her passing. She eventually relocated to her father Lloyd’s hometown of Charlotte, NC to be closer to her daughters. June worked part-time performing administrative duties at Mountain Island Elementary School and also at Sisters of Mercy of the Americas-Belmont.

June was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Charlotte, where she worshiped regularly and served as a volunteer on the Welcome Desk. In Racine.

June’s love and appreciation for music was nurtured at a young age, as she played piano in church, and sang in choirs and the teenaged gospel group, The Corbonettes, where she performed with her sisters and cousins. June loved all kinds of music from classics to contemporary and was an enthusiastic dancer as well. An avid traveler, June enjoyed trips to New York City, Washington DC, California, Hawaii, and cruises to the Caribbean Islands. She was very health-conscious and enjoyed long walks at home and while traveling, including a memorable joyous stroll across the legendary Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.