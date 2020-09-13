× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1932 – 2020

Eunice M. Smith, 87, recently of Medford, WI (formerly of Kansasville) passed away on Thursday, September 3 with her family by her side.

Eunice was born on September 14, 1932 in Shawano County, the daughter of Charlie and Edna Whittaker (nee: Koeppen). She was married to the late Victor C. Smith and went on to have seven children.

She is survived by all of her children, Charlene Doyle of Medford, Charlie Smith (Sharon McNamara) of Kansasville, Victor Smith (Denise Skarzynski) of Kansasville, Randy (Doreen) Smith of Kingsford, MI, Scott (Faye) Smith of Yorkville, Tracy (Richard) Torres of Union Grove, Jeff Smith (Laura Reimer) of Kansasville, and her dog Little Bit. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and another great-grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, son-in-law Pat Doyle, and other extended family.

A special thanks to the staff at Ascension-Union Grove and Medford’s Aspirus emergency room and hospital.