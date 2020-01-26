September 12, 1932 – January 19, 2020

RACINE – Eugene V. Hall, age 87, left this world Sunday, January 19, 2020 and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Racine, September 12, 1932, son of the late Wilfred and Geraldine (nee: Brucker) Hall.

He proudly served in the United States Army in France. On August 4, 1960, he was united in marriage to Mercedes Gonzalez in Madrid, Spain. Eugene was employed by American Motors Corporation, Chrysler Corporation for thirty years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Grace Church. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family at his Green Lake cottage. Above all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with his whole heart and his life mission was to glorify Jesus.