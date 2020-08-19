Eugene S. Sorenson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 22, 1927—August 12, 2020

RACINE – Eugene Spencer Sorenson, 93, received the promise of eternal life on August 12, 2020. He was born in Racine on May 22, 1927, son of the late Ned and Esther (Née: Rasmussen) Sorenson.

Eugene was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Delores Valeria Borkowski, on November 19, 1949. Delores preceded him in death on June 8, 2015.

Eugene proudly and faithfully served his country as a United States Army MP during World War II. Eugene was a man of simple needs and was proud of his service to his country. Eugene loved his family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Eugene leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Cyndy (Bill) Hetland, Debbie (Linus) Heydon, Ned (Peggy) Sorenson; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eugene is preceded in death by his son, Randy Sorenson.

In accordance with Eugene’s wishes, services will be private. He will be interred at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. The family would like to suggest memorials to VFW Post 1391 or your local veterans.