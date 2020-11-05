Eugene Potterville

1932—2020

RACINE—Eugene ‘Gene’ Potterville, 88, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born in Baraboo on June 13, 1932, the son of the late Arthur and Cora (nee: Lehman) Potterville. Eugene proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On July 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Doris Peck. Gene worked for Ameritech as a Facility Specialist for many years. Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion and the Telephone Pioneers.

Surviving are his wife, Doris; children, Timothy Potterville and Lorrie (Mark) Peterson; grandchildren, Jacob Peterson, Tiffany (Ryan) Hametner, Cody Potterville, Chelsea (Eric) Stefanich; great grandchildren, Kaleb and Kendyll Hametner, Gavin and Emerson Stefanich; and sister, Shirley Ferrel. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Potterville.

Funeral services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 until time of service. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.