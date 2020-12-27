Eugene P. Doepping

November 28, 1925—December 20, 2020
NEW BERLIN—Eugene “Gene” P. Doepping, 95, passed away at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
Gene had a kind heart, loved to talk to people and had the gift of getting people to talk about themselves. He loved life, was very funny and people adored him.
Gene was born in Racine on November 28, 1925 to Paul F. and Clara (nee: Meltz) Doepping. He served in the United States Army Air Corp. Following his time in the service, he attended Valparaiso University, where he met his wife Elsie. Gene and Elsie made a home in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised two daughters, Cheryl & Lisa. Gene had a long career as a commercial insurance broker and was an owner/partner for a Pittsburgh firm. In 2004, Gene & Elsie moved back to Wisconsin to be near family. On May 23, 2008, Elsie preceded him in death and he remained in Wisconsin. Gene was very social and always looked forward to spending time with his friends on the golf course, going out for dinner, playing darts, and attending his weekly dice game. He was a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church, where he will be remembered as a sweet man who cared deeply for Elsie and the friends that he made there. Gene loved watching football and golf on TV. One of his favorite sayings was “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”, so he cheered for both the Green Bay Packers and for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was well-read and enjoyed reading the daily newspaper from front to back, followed by deep discussion of the events of the day with anybody who would listen. In 2016, Gene was able to participate in the Honor Flight. He cherished the memory of that trip and was very proud of his service to his country.
He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Doepping-Ruggio of Laguna Niguel, CA and Lisa (David) Wiese of New Berlin, WI, grandchildren Alison (fiancé Michael Webb) of Red Oak, IA, Eric (Meghan) Ruggio of Laguna Niguel, CA and Elizabeth (Matthew) Lamers of Chicago, IL and sister Virginia Mauer of Racine, WI. Gene is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Wolff.
A private funeral service for Gene will be held. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or Lutheran Home Foundation (www.thelutheranhome.org).
Purath-Strand
Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.