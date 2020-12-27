 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eugene P. Doepping
0 comments

Eugene P. Doepping

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eugene P. Doepping

November 28, 1925—December 20, 2020

NEW BERLIN—Eugene “Gene” P. Doepping, 95, passed away at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa, WI on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Gene had a kind heart, loved to talk to people and had the gift of getting people to talk about themselves. He loved life, was very funny and people adored him.

Gene was born in Racine on November 28, 1925 to Paul F. and Clara (nee: Meltz) Doepping. He served in the United States Army Air Corp. Following his time in the service, he attended Valparaiso University, where he met his wife Elsie. Gene and Elsie made a home in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised two daughters, Cheryl & Lisa. Gene had a long career as a commercial insurance broker and was an owner/partner for a Pittsburgh firm. In 2004, Gene & Elsie moved back to Wisconsin to be near family. On May 23, 2008, Elsie preceded him in death and he remained in Wisconsin. Gene was very social and always looked forward to spending time with his friends on the golf course, going out for dinner, playing darts, and attending his weekly dice game. He was a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church, where he will be remembered as a sweet man who cared deeply for Elsie and the friends that he made there. Gene loved watching football and golf on TV. One of his favorite sayings was “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”, so he cheered for both the Green Bay Packers and for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was well-read and enjoyed reading the daily newspaper from front to back, followed by deep discussion of the events of the day with anybody who would listen. In 2016, Gene was able to participate in the Honor Flight. He cherished the memory of that trip and was very proud of his service to his country.

He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Doepping-Ruggio of Laguna Niguel, CA and Lisa (David) Wiese of New Berlin, WI, grandchildren Alison (fiancé Michael Webb) of Red Oak, IA, Eric (Meghan) Ruggio of Laguna Niguel, CA and Elizabeth (Matthew) Lamers of Chicago, IL and sister Virginia Mauer of Racine, WI. Gene is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Geraldine Wolff.

A private funeral service for Gene will be held. Interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or Lutheran Home Foundation (www.thelutheranhome.org).

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News