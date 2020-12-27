Eugene P. Doepping

Gene was born in Racine on November 28, 1925 to Paul F. and Clara (nee: Meltz) Doepping. He served in the United States Army Air Corp. Following his time in the service, he attended Valparaiso University, where he met his wife Elsie. Gene and Elsie made a home in Pittsburgh, PA where they raised two daughters, Cheryl & Lisa. Gene had a long career as a commercial insurance broker and was an owner/partner for a Pittsburgh firm. In 2004, Gene & Elsie moved back to Wisconsin to be near family. On May 23, 2008, Elsie preceded him in death and he remained in Wisconsin. Gene was very social and always looked forward to spending time with his friends on the golf course, going out for dinner, playing darts, and attending his weekly dice game. He was a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church, where he will be remembered as a sweet man who cared deeply for Elsie and the friends that he made there. Gene loved watching football and golf on TV. One of his favorite sayings was “When in Rome, do as the Romans do”, so he cheered for both the Green Bay Packers and for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was well-read and enjoyed reading the daily newspaper from front to back, followed by deep discussion of the events of the day with anybody who would listen. In 2016, Gene was able to participate in the Honor Flight. He cherished the memory of that trip and was very proud of his service to his country.