Nov. 18, 1931—March 14, 2021

UNION GROVE — Eugene Otto Vogel age 89, passed away March 14th, 2021 at Boland Hall Veterans Home in Union Grove. He was born November 18th, 1931 to the late Otto and Anna Vogel. He married the love of his life Jane on April 23rd, 1955. He served his country during the Korean conflict in the 516th signal Company of the Army, and was a member of the St. Joseph’s Society (MGC).

Gene was a graduate of Messmer High School and attended the Layton School of Art Design. Working for the same company his entire career in advertising, he joined Andrews Advertising Inc. in 1951. After 36 years he retired as Senior Vice President, Director and Treasurer of Andrews-Mautner Inc. He was a member and president of the Milwaukee Chapter of the Sales Promotion Executives Association (SPEA) and member of Construction Equipment Advertisers (CEA). Gene won many national and local awards for excellence in effective advertising for clients, Westinghouse Air Brake Construction Equipment and Milwaukee Electric Tool, among others.

Socially, Gene was an avid golfer and as a child caddied at Blue Mound CC. He enjoyed playing bridge with his wife, neighbors and family.