Eugene Nicholas Baumann
1/5/1935 - 12/14/2020
MONTELLO - Born to Life on January 5, 1935 and left this world on Monday December 14, 2020 at the age of 85 in a tragic house fire. Eugene is survived by his children Rick, Suzy and Kathy. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, former wife Marge, 8 brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday January 4th at the FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St. Oak Creek ) from 4-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, January 5th at ST. STEPHENS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1441 W Oakwood Rd, 11AM. Interment St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of sympathy cards please bring a birthday card for Gene.
Gene enjoyed the farming life, tinkering with mechanical stuff, was a generous man and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide to social distancing guidelines. Everyone is welcome, but we are allowing a limited number of people in the building at any given time. Masks are required.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
414-321-7440
