Eugene Modesti Sr.

September 8, 1931—March 28, 2019

RACINE—On March 28, 2019 Eugene Modesti Sr. was brought to his eternal life at the age of 87 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4th at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. and on Friday at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Members of Roma Lodge will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Mark Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to the family for a memorial to be established have been suggested. Please see Wednesday for a complete obituary or visit the funeral home website.

