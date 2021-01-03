Eugene M. Bilotti

Gene was a lifelong educator who truly believed in his calling and making a difference in the lives of his students. Gene began his professional career in education at Wilmot High School from 1957 to 1968 teaching English, Spanish, Latin and Forensics. He instituted the first Language Laboratory in Kenosha County enabling his high school students to achieve top national honors in Spanish & Forensics. Additionally, while at Wilmot H.S., Gene was Chairman of the Southern Lakes Forensic Conference League. From 1968 to 1999, Gene was a Professor at Gateway Technical College where he was Chairman of the English Department until his retirement in 1999. Further, he was an Instructor of Spanish Literature at Carthage College, and also taught at Dominican College in Racine, WI. Gene was also a manuscript proof reader for Random House Books for many years.

Gene’s Professional Honors include receiving the University of Wisconsin Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 1988. He was appointed as a State of Wisconsin participant in the Cultural Exchange Education Program to Japan in 1993. In 2000 Gene was inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin College Educators Hall of Fame. Gene was honored by the Kenosha Italian Business & Professional Organization in 2001.