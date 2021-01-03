November 10, 1933—December 23, 2020
Eugene M. Bilotti, born November 10, 1933, the only child of Eugenio & Maria (Iorio) Bilotti died December 23 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous long battle with Cancer and other health issues for several years.
Gene graduated from St. George grade school in Kenosha in 1948 & then attended St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee, WI. In 1953 he attended UW-LaCrosse. After being discovered in a Phy Ed class his freshman year to be the fastest sprinter on campus he was subsequently offered a scholarship for football and track. Gene played half back and defensive back in football and ran 100 & 220 yard sprints in track. He was a member of the 1953 championship LaCrosse football team that played in the Cigar Bowl in Tampa, Florida. Gene transferred to St. Norbert College in DePere, WI on a football and track scholarship in 1955 where he graduated with a B.A. Degree in English and Philosophy in 1957. During his senior year he was undefeated in the 100 yard dash in the state of WI.
On June 8, 1957 he married Arlene Pitts at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were blessed with a son, James (Gina) and two grandchildren, Ava & Gino.
Gene went on to further education where he received a Masters Degree in English from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1961 plus another Masters Degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in Spanish in 1968. In 1964, he received special recognition from the University of Arizona to study Spanish at the University in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Gene was a lifelong educator who truly believed in his calling and making a difference in the lives of his students. Gene began his professional career in education at Wilmot High School from 1957 to 1968 teaching English, Spanish, Latin and Forensics. He instituted the first Language Laboratory in Kenosha County enabling his high school students to achieve top national honors in Spanish & Forensics. Additionally, while at Wilmot H.S., Gene was Chairman of the Southern Lakes Forensic Conference League. From 1968 to 1999, Gene was a Professor at Gateway Technical College where he was Chairman of the English Department until his retirement in 1999. Further, he was an Instructor of Spanish Literature at Carthage College, and also taught at Dominican College in Racine, WI. Gene was also a manuscript proof reader for Random House Books for many years.
Gene’s Professional Honors include receiving the University of Wisconsin Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 1988. He was appointed as a State of Wisconsin participant in the Cultural Exchange Education Program to Japan in 1993. In 2000 Gene was inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin College Educators Hall of Fame. Gene was honored by the Kenosha Italian Business & Professional Organization in 2001.
Gene’s Public Service includes being a Supervisor on the Kenosha County Board for 16 years. He served on every standing committee while on the Board of Supervisors from 1976 to 1992. Additionally, Gene served as the Chairman of the Kenosha County Board in 1988 to 1990 and lent his leadership to the community following the challenges of the Chrysler Plant closing during that time period. Gene also served on the United States Military Academy Selection Board for a 10 year period from 1978 to 1988 for Wisconsin. Moreover Gene was also involved with the Kenosha County Department of Community Programs Board for Alcohol-Drug Abuse, Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health. Gene was a charter member of the Kenosha City-County Joint Service Board since its inception in the Spring of 1981 until May 1990. Gene was also on Kenosha Symphony Board plus a member of the Kenosha County Fair Board. Gene’s Community Involvement also included being the General Chairman of the Kenosha Elks Youth Activities from 1970 to 1980 to include U. S. Constitution Contest, The Most Valuable Student Contest, and the Basketball Free-Throw Contest.
A devout catholic Gene’s church activities included being President of the Holy Rosary Holy Name Society, the Chairman of the 1964 Sports Night, Board Member of the Sports Night Committee for 30 years, a reading lectern for mass for many years and coaching CYO football at Holy Rosary among other activities for the church.
Gene enjoyed the waters of Lake Michigan with his power boats from the 1970’s to 1990’s when he was a member of the Kenosha Yacht Club and the US Power Squadron for maritime boating. He received a Captains License in 1985 from the U.S. Coast Guard to navigate the Great Lakes waters. With his “Nice n Easy” power boat, he volunteered assisting the Lions Club by taking individuals out on Lake Michigan outings.
Another of Gene’s passions was German Shepherds and being the Handler and Trainer of his dog “Cinder” who received a Shutzhound designation at Trials in Madison WI in 1986. He was a member of the O. G. Beerstadt Shutzhound Club located in Campbellsport, WI.
Gene and his family enjoyed their northwoods home in Lac du Flambeau, WI on Pokegama Lake where he could fish, snowmobile and relax. After retiring in 1999, Gene and his wife enjoyed month long stays in Palm Springs, CA. Gene became a doting grandfather to his grandchildren and could be seen at RecPlex watching his granddaughter Ava at swim practices and swim meets, and then later at Tremper H.S. swim meets. Gene also enjoyed gardening at his Pleasant Prairie home where he enjoyed landscaping and creating beautiful displays of flowers.
Memberships include the Kenosha Italian American Society, the Racine Roma Lodge, the Gateway Retiree Association, and the State of Wisconsin Retired Educators Association. Gene was also a member of the 3rd Wednesday Men’s Dinner Club, and his weekly Tuesday morning breakfast group. He is a member of St. Therese Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene, his son, James, daughter-in-law, Gina, and grandchildren Ava & Gino. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Eleanor Hogan, and his brother-in-law Robert W. Pitts, plus his extended in-law Pitts, Ruffalo, Troha family of numerous nephews and nieces and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugenio and Maria (Iorio) Bilotti, his father & mother in-laws Francis & Mary (Ruffalo) Pitts, his brothers/sisters-in-laws John & Joyce (Ramsdel) Pitts, Frank & Sylvia (Kinsey) Pitts, John Hogan, Margaret Pitts & Edward Runge, Albert & Evelyn (Hermann) Pitts, Mary Jean Trotalli Pitts and Harry James Pitts.
Due to current covid concerns a memorial service will be announced at a future date.
