July 28, 1932 – July 16, 2022

Eugene John Tarwid, 89, a longtime resident of North Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Racine, WI passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born July 28, 1932 to the late Peter and Anna (nee: Ozowski) Tarwid.

Gene was a proud United States Marine Veteran who had the privilege of participating in one of the Honor Flights. He was a devout member of Northside Baptist Church where he made many dear friends over the years.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Tarwid; as well as his two brothers and two sisters.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Eileen Tarwid of North Ft. Myers, FL; four children: Kathleen Bowlby (David), Patricia Turner (Rob), Gerald Tarwid and Carolyn Sanchez (Ray); four grandchildren: Michelle Healy, Autumn Barrett (Torrey), Ian Wilkinson and Scarlett Salinas; seven great-grandchildren: Amber, Cody, Tane, Talen, Torrey, Summer and Shianne; as well as long time friends, Tom and Caroline Hoffman.

A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Northside Baptist Church, 8250 Littleton Road, North Fort Myers, FL 33903.

An inurnment service will be held in Racine, Wisconsin at a later date.