Sep. 7, 1948—Sep. 29, 2021

PACINE—Eugene J. VanderLeest, age 73, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Racine, September 7, 1948 son of the late Richard and Veronica (nee: Olk) VanderLeest.

Eugene proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by American Motors/Chrysler for 31 years retiring in February 2002. Eugene enjoyed fishing, Rummaging and estate sales and was an avid Packer fan.

Surviving are his son, Daniel VanderLeest; four grandchildren; brothers: Bernard VanderLeest, Richard (Barbara) VanderLeest; sisters: Joyce Lundgren, Grace Shiebenes, and Lorraine Kennedy; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jasper VanderLeest; sisters, Clara Ray and Sylvia VanderLeest, brothers-in-law: Charles Lundgren, Jim Schiebenes and Gerald Kennedy.

Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday October 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation Wednesday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY