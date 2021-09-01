February 15, 1928—August 28, 2021

LYONS—Eugene J. Ehlen, age 93 of Lyons passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1928, to Albert and Laura (nee Dederich) Ehlen at his home in Brighton. His early life was spent in Brighton where he attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School. In 1951 Eugene joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. On February 11, 1956, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Dorothea M. Meyers. Following their marriage, they resided in Lyons where he owned and operated the family farm.

Eugene was member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lyons, and a member of the American Legion Post 327 in Lyons.