February 15, 1928—August 28, 2021
LYONS—Eugene J. Ehlen, age 93 of Lyons passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 15, 1928, to Albert and Laura (nee Dederich) Ehlen at his home in Brighton. His early life was spent in Brighton where he attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School. In 1951 Eugene joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. On February 11, 1956, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church he was united in marriage to Dorothea M. Meyers. Following their marriage, they resided in Lyons where he owned and operated the family farm.
Eugene was member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Lyons, and a member of the American Legion Post 327 in Lyons.
Eugene is survived by Dorothea, his loving wife of 65 years, his children: Ronald (Sue) Ehlen, David (Chris) Ehlen, Mary Ann Paulson, Lawrence (Michelle) Ehlen, William (Patricia) Ehlen, Anthony (Donna) Ehlen, John (Jennifer) Ehlen and Albert (Cindy) Ehlen; grandchildren: Eugene (Alissa), Dora, Emma, Jake (Becky), Elyse, Laura (Zak), Jimmy (Khris), Julie, Jennifer (Jason), Jill, Tricia (Cameron), Kasey (Matt), Larry Jr, Jessi (Zac), Liz (Mike), Breanna (fiance Zack) , Chad, Willie (Ellie), Noah (Danni), Derick (Niki), Nathan (Trista), Jena, Tyler (Karin), Ryan , Erika (Zach), Matt (Britte), Brett (Courtney), Brittany (fiance Austin), Owen and Max; great-grandchildren: Ava, Colin, Haley, Eva, Emma, Sydney, Ryleigh, Ellie, Millie, Sullivan, Ryker, Garret, Issabella, Reid, Lily, Emersyn, Charli, Cooper, Violette. and Brixley. He is further survived by his sister Mary Lou Willkomm and sister-in-law Kathy Ehlen, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter Beth Ann Ehlen; siblings: Evelyn (Ed) Kipp, Fritz (Ollie), Ray (Della), Richard, and Jim (Sue).Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1:00 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday September 4, 2021 from 10:00 AM until Noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.
