Eugene Henry Karczewski
Eugene Henry Karczewski

Eugene Henry Karczewski

DOVER—Eugene H. Karczewski, age 93, passed away at his residence on January 21, 2020.

Visitation will be held on February 1, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church—Dover, 23211 Church Road, Kansasville, WI from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:30 pm. Full military honors will follow Mass at church.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to St. Mary’s Church.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
9:30AM-12:30PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church - Dover
23211 Church Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:30PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church - Dover
23211 Church Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
