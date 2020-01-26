DOVER – Eugene Henry Karczewski was born at home on February 10, 1926 to Helen (Fishman) and Sygmond Karczewski, in the town of Dover, WI. Spent his early years south of Kansasville, and then Lake Denoon, Muskego. He graduated from Rochester’s Ag School “The Aggies.” He enlisted into the Army Air Force in May of 1944 and went to Shepard Field, TX. From there to Harlington, TX for gunnery training, and then onto Tonopah, Nevada for crew training on a B24 bomber before going to Mt. Home, Idaho to fly patrol duty over the Pacific. He was the only soldier from his unit sent to Erding, Germany in November 1945. It was in Erding that Eugene met the love of his life, Hildegard Zeltman. Hildegard worked as an interpreter for the army and at night at the NCO club as a pianist. Eugene left Germany in September of 1946 to go home and work on his family farm. In October of 1948, Hildegard came to visit Eugene in the U.S. and never went home. They were married on December 27, 1948 and have been married 71 years. Eugene and Hildegard raised 6 children and have 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.