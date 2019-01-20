March 2, 1926—January 17, 2019
STURTEVANT—Eugene “Gene” W. Dudek, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1926 to parents Edward and Henrietta (nee. Kortemeir) Dudek in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School – Class of 1944. Gene met Doris Whitefoot at Reggie’s Beachland Roller Rink in Racine and were married October 8, 1948 at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.
He served his country in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. Following his service, he was employed by the United States Post Office as a driver in the motor vehicle department for 34 years. Gene retired at age 55. Later, he was a driver-clerk for 13 years with the Racine Bookmobile.
Gene lived a very full life outside of work. He loved his large vegetable garden and “backyard pond” for swimming, fishing, and ice skating with his family and friends. He enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, boating, and road trips vacationing in northern Wisconsin, especially the Chain of Lakes in Eagle River. Gene loved to dance and was well known as “Gene Gene the Dancing Machine”. Doris and him drove to Reno, NV to visit their daughter and family many times. Also the get-togethers with his buddies at the Castlewood Restaurant in Sturtevant.
Gene is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris; his daughter, Judy (John) Charnon; grandchildren, Steve (Nicole) Charnon, Mark (Erin) Charnon, and Jasin (Melissa) Burns; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Rachel) Dudek; sisters, Betty (Larry) Ashman and Ruth Leslie; son-in-law, Jim (Vicki) Burns; many relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marsha Burns; siblings, Myron Dudek and Eunice Tessmer.
Private services will be held.
Online condolensces may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.