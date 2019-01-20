Try 1 month for 99¢
Eugene "Gene" W. Dudek

March 2, 1926—January 17, 2019

STURTEVANT—Eugene “Gene” W. Dudek, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1926 to parents Edward and Henrietta (nee. Kortemeir) Dudek in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School – Class of 1944. Gene met Doris Whitefoot at Reggie’s Beachland Roller Rink in Racine and were married October 8, 1948 at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha.

He served his country in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946. Following his service, he was employed by the United States Post Office as a driver in the motor vehicle department for 34 years. Gene retired at age 55. Later, he was a driver-clerk for 13 years with the Racine Bookmobile.

Gene lived a very full life outside of work. He loved his large vegetable garden and “backyard pond” for swimming, fishing, and ice skating with his family and friends. He enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing, boating, and road trips vacationing in northern Wisconsin, especially the Chain of Lakes in Eagle River. Gene loved to dance and was well known as “Gene Gene the Dancing Machine”. Doris and him drove to Reno, NV to visit their daughter and family many times. Also the get-togethers with his buddies at the Castlewood Restaurant in Sturtevant.

Gene is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris; his daughter, Judy (John) Charnon; grandchildren, Steve (Nicole) Charnon, Mark (Erin) Charnon, and Jasin (Melissa) Burns; 6 great-grandchildren; brother, James (Rachel) Dudek; sisters, Betty (Larry) Ashman and Ruth Leslie; son-in-law, Jim (Vicki) Burns; many relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Marsha Burns; siblings, Myron Dudek and Eunice Tessmer.

Private services will be held.

Online condolensces may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

