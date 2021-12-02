October 26, 1933 – November 26, 2021

RACINE – Eugene “Gene” Ronald Perrelle, age 88, passed away peacefully, at Ascension – All Saints Hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021.

A lifetime resident, Gene was born in Racine on October 26, 1933 to the late Eugene “Chester” and Edith (nee: Aiello) Perrelle. He graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1952. On August 6, 1955 in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Mary Ann (nee Feil) Perrelle, who passed away May 17, 2011. Years forward, Gene found love again and on January 5, 2013 in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, he married Lonita “Lonnie” (nee Serpe) Cotteleer, who preceded him in death just two days prior on November 24, 2021.

He began his working career as manager of Kinney Shoe Store in Downtown Racine. After, he became a sales rep. with Strickland Trucking before founding Personnel Inc., a truck driver leasing company. Finally, he became the devoted owner/operator of Siam Transportation Co. in Racine, from where he retired. Gene was charter member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and, through the years, was also active at St. Lucy Catholic Church. Proud of his Italian heritage, he was a longtime member of Roma Lodge. Gene was an avid golfer and all-around Wisconsin team sports fan. In retirement, he always looked forward to spending winters in sunny Florida. Above all, he absolutely loved his family and was so very proud of his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are his children: Mark (Christine) Perrelle, Tim (Stacy) Perrelle and Ginna Perrelle; grandchildren, Annmarie, Joe, Nicholas, Kara and Jake Perrelle; sisters: Yvonne Ewers (Gary Myers) and Debbie Wolff; sister-in-law, Joan Feil; brother-in-law, Jack Burant; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends-too numerous to mention all by name.

Gene was also preceded in death by his sisters: Rosemarie (Wes) Follet and Lucille (Roger) Meyer; Mary Ann’s parents, Frank and Catherine (nee Kropp) Feil, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Earl Rago, David Ewers, Craig Wolff , Bernie Feil and Frank Feil, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Cathy Burant.

A combined Mass of Christian Burial for Gene and Lonnie will be celebrated on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12:00 noon in St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum chapel of Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 12:00-4:00 p.m. (Roma Lodge & Vittoria Colonna service at 2:45 p.m.) and in the church on Monday from 11:00 a.m. -12:00 noon. You may witness the service on Monday via livestream by clicking on link located in Gene’s obituary on the funeral home website.

Memorials to “Kenosha Special Olympics” have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for the compassionate care and support during Gene’s time of need. May God bless all of you!

