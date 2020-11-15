Eugene "Gene" M. Hermansen

Above all, Gene was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to provide all kinds of valuable instruction and mentoring to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending as many of his grandchildren’s sporting, school and other extracurricular events as he could. He was very proud of his grandchildren and their achievements and was often heard sharing about Michael’s successes at the U.S. Naval Academy, Chris’s position at Viterbo University, and Henry and Anna’s tennis, music and dance.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores, his daughters and their husbands, Kathy Cardamone (Steve) of Dublin, OH, Lisa Porter (Scott) of Racine, WI, and Carol Kobulnicky (Chip) of Laramie, WY and his grandchildren Christopher Porter (and fiancée Emily Lyall), Michael Porter, Henry Kobulnicky and Anna Kobulnicky, as well as his sister-in-law Marian Tropin, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear long-time friends, Guy and Barb Sanders. Gene also had a special place in his heart for his granddog Joey (Kathy and Steve). Gene touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, consider being generous in a meaningful way toward a veteran or donating to the United States Naval Academy Fund or Midshipman Activities Fund at https://www.usna.com/give.