November 24, 1954—August 21, 2021

Eugene “Gene” L. Johnson passed away peacefully on August 21, 2021 at AngelsGrace Hospice, with his devoted and loving wife by his side. Born in Burlington, WI on November 24, 1954 to Lloyd R. and Nell Marie (Narum) Johnson. Gene lived his life in this area. He attended Waterford Union High, graduating early to join the Marines, where he received a bronze star and a purple heart, for his actions. On August 31, 1979 he married Julie Pischke, in Pierre, SD.

July of 1984 Gene joined the Wisconsin State Patrol, he was with the Patrol as a Trooper until his retirement in 2015. After retirement he drove a special needs van for the DTC out of Waterford.

Gene is survived by his wife Julie; their children: Emily (Steve) Manske and Jacob (Kimberly) Johnson. He is also survived by his brother Carl (Sherrie) Johnson, and very dear to his heart his grandchildren: Ryan Graham, Mikaela and Aksel Manske; and Logan and Tucker Johnson.

The family would like to thank everyone that helped with Gene’s care and recovery there last few months, including the wonderful care givers at AngelsGrace, and thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support through this difficult and trying time. I will miss my better half.