RACINE - Eugene "Gene" Edward Prudhom, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation for Eugene will be held on Monday, August 28, from 10:00A.M. to 11:00A.M. at Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant, followed by a memorial service. To view Eugene's full obituary with service information and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com