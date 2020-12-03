Eugene 'Gene' Badtke

November 21, 1927—November 27, 2020

Age 93 of Paris Township passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center, Marinette, WI. He was born November 21, 1927 to Frederick and Agnes (nee Woller) Badtke in Pleasant Prairie, WI. His early life was spent in Kenosha where he attended grade school. On June 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Arlene J. Kreuscher in Paris Lutheran Church. Arlene passed away December 18, 2006. Following their marriage, they resided in Paris Township on the family farm. Gene was a dairy farmer owning 3 different farms.

Gene was a member of St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Union Grove and a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Crivitz, while vacationing up north. He served as the head usher and Elder at St. Paul’s, was involved in numerous farm organizations, serving on a variety of board positions and the past President of Paris Mutual Fire Insurance. Gene loved the farm life, he enjoyed fishing, putting together puzzles and watching the RFD Station.