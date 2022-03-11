Feb. 14, 1933—March 8, 2022

WARNER ROBINS, GA—Eugene F. Bartz, age 89, of Warner Robins, GA passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born February 14, 1933, to Otto R. and Ella R.A. (nee Miske) Bartz in Milwaukee, WI. He spent his early life in Milwaukee, Franklin, and finally Franksville. He graduated from Rochester Ag School before joining the Army. He served during the Korean War from 1953 until 1955 as a microwave radio repairman. After his time in the Army, he graduated from University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Eugene was employed as an Electrical Engineer for Boeing-Rockwell International in the aerospace industry. He was an avid exerciser and really enjoyed walking. Eugene was an avid world traveler, he traveled to Antarctica, Germany, Australia, and the Shakespearian Festival in Utah. He especially enjoyed cruises and traveling all over the western United States.

Eugene is survived by his brother Richard; nieces and nephews: Christina Mezera, John, Steven, Paul, Thomas and James Bartz, David, and Mark Roettgen, Barbara Olufs, Gail, and Ruth Roettgen, Mojo Krup, and Dale Roettgen; as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce (Bob) Roettgen, sister-in-law Mary Bartz, and nephew Norman Roettgen.

Memorials have been suggested to a Veterans organization of your choice.

A Memorial Service for Eugene will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 6:00 PM at Polnasek Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5:00 PM until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011