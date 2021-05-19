January 1, 1927—May 15, 2021
RACINE—Eugene “Curly” Mattie, 94, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.
Curly was born on January 1, 1927, to the late Fred and Lucy (nee Schnieder) Mattie in Racine. On April 26, 1947, he was united in marriage to Shirley Mae Bradley.
Curly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served during WWII. Curly served his country until 1947. After his time in the Navy, Curly owned and operated Mattie’s Standard Service with his brother, Richard. Curly then worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Racine Unified School District and retired from there. Though they lived in Racine, Curly and his wife spent 22 winters in Florida. He was an avid golfer. Curly enjoyed swimming and, with the help of Shirley, taught children how to swim. Traveling the United States, camping, boating, square dancing, and the Milwaukee Brewers all had a special part in his life. Most of all, Curly loved his family. He was a giving person, especially to his grandchildren. He was everybody’s favorite. Curly was a great man, and the three children he and Shirley brought into their lives are a testament of his amazing love.
Curly will be dearly missed by his children: Sandra (Roger) Therkelsen, John (Susan) Mattie, and Don (Gail) Mattie; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
Curly is predeceased by his wife with whom he spent 69 beautiful years of marriage, Shirley Mae; his brother, Richard “Dick” Mattie; and his sister, Marie Cseh.
A Celebration of Curly’s Life will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Colleen Vice officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Curly’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The Mattie family expresses a sincere thank you to the staff from Gates Hall at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove for their care of Curly. The family would also like to extend a sincere thank you to Curly’s caregivers, Kim and Kris for their care of Curly.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361