Eugene 'Curly' Mattie

Curly enlisted in the United States Navy in 1944 and served during WWII. Curly served his country until 1947. After his time in the Navy, Curly owned and operated Mattie’s Standard Service with his brother, Richard. Curly then worked as a Maintenance Supervisor for Racine Unified School District and retired from there. Though they lived in Racine, Curly and his wife spent 22 winters in Florida. He was an avid golfer. Curly enjoyed swimming and, with the help of Shirley, taught children how to swim. Traveling the United States, camping, boating, square dancing, and the Milwaukee Brewers all had a special part in his life. Most of all, Curly loved his family. He was a giving person, especially to his grandchildren. He was everybody’s favorite. Curly was a great man, and the three children he and Shirley brought into their lives are a testament of his amazing love.