Eugene C. Van Eimeren

August 26, 1924—October 23, 2018
RACINE- Gene was born a car guy to Eugene and Esther (Grieger) Van Eimeren on August 26, 1924. His nieces dubbed him “Uncle Greasy” when they were young. Uncle Greasy passed on October 23, 2018.
Gene was a man who lived life on his own terms. He was a man who was gifted with the ability to reason through a problem and worry it until he found a solution. As a young boy attending Holy Name School, he was often called upon to fix the school boiler—until his mother found out he was spending more time in the boiler room than the classroom!
After graduating Park High School, he rented a bay in Andy’s CitiService garage in West Racine. Later he had his own garage on Lathrop Ave. Eventually he went to work at Walker Manufacturing Co. as a Quality Control Engineer.
Gene served in the U.S. Army and trained as a gunner.
He married and divorced twice before settling in with Muriel. Gene and Muriel were married for 49 years. He built much of their home, separate garage and the barn he was so proud of.
Pre-deceasing him were his son, Michael, his father (Eugene, Sr.), his mother (Esther) and many friends and relatives.
Gene is survived by his wife, Muriel, his sister, Lucille Slivon, his daughter, Lynn, his son, Daniel (Bev Murray), his step-son, Mark Allen (Maryellen) Hanson and his step-daughter Linda (LeRoy) Johnson. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family members and friends.
Funeral services for Gene will be held at Wilson Funeral Home (1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI) on Monday, October 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a time of visitation on Monday, October 29 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Ridgewood Care Center and Vitas Healthcare Hospice in West Allis and all of their staff for the excellent care they provided. The family also wishes to thank Care 4 Animal Rehab and Education in Waukesha for providing sanctuary to Gene and Muriel’s exotic birds and re-homing them.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
