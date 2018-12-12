March 11, 1920—December 8, 2018
RACINE—Eugene C. Gasiorkiewicz, Ph.D, age 98, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.
He was born in Grabiszew, Poland, March 11, 1920, son of the late Antoni and Amelja (Nee: Drynkowski) Gasiorkiewicz. He emigrated with his family to the United States in 1926.
During World War II, he served in the Medical Corps of the United States Army. On August 10, 1946, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Loretta Kasprzak at St. Mary’s Czestochowa church in Milwaukee. Eugene received Bachelor of Science and Master Degrees from Marquette University and his Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He initially taught at the University of Massachusetts before taking employment with S.C. Johnson in Racine. Shortly thereafter Eugene returned to academia and teaching at the university level. Eugene became a professor at UW-Racine before becoming one of the founding professors of UW-Parkside where he taught in the science department until his retirement in 1988. He continued to hold Emeritus Professor status at UW-Parkside thereafter.
He was active in the American Florist Association, American Carnation Society and past president of the New England Carnation Growers Association. He was also a member of the Mycological Society and initiated and headed the Parkside Mycological Club. With the assistance of his wife, Loretta, he authored the weekly “Plant Doctor” articles that appeared in the Racine Journal Times during the 1990’s. He was recognized for his excellence in teaching by being inducted into the Southeastern Wisconsin Educators’ Hall of Fame in 2001. He was also inducted as an honorary member of the UW-Parkside Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of seventy-two years, Loretta; his children Susan Zippel and Eugene A. (Jana) Gasiorkiewicz; his grandchildren, William (Patricia) Zippel, Katharine (Vincent) Keating, Suzanne (Brian) Selmo, Alexei E. (Francine) Gasiorkiewicz; his great-grandchildren, Lillian Zippel, Elena Zippel, Clara Zippel, Amelia Zippel, Leo Zippel, Isaac Keating, Joseph Keating, Eileen Keating, Colette Selmo, Rowan Selmo, Octavia Gasiorkiewicz, Kiere Gasiorkiewicz; other family and friends, and the hundreds of students to whom he imparted the value of hard work and the love of learning. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Wanda Annacchino.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care provided to Eugene by Dr. Ryan Engel, Dr. Robert Gullberg, and the entire medical staff in the ICU and Critical Care Unit at Ascension All Saints.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 13, 2018, 11:00 am at Siena Center Chapel, 5635 Erie Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at Siena Center Chapel from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held at St. Adalbert’s Cemetery/Polish Union Cemetery, Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the University of Wisconsin- Parkside Foundation.
