Eugene A. Criaer

April 29, 1958 - July 12, 2022

RACINE - Eugene Arthur Criaer, age 64, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Eugene was born in Racine, WI, on April 29, 1958, to the late Annie (nee: Henderson) Criaer. He was a graduate of Washington Park High School. Eugene served our country as a member of The United States Marine Corps.

Eugene was a music enthusiast and avid sports fan - especially basketball and football. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones and staying connected with family and friends through Facebook.

Eugene is survived by his son, Prentis Holliman; daughters: Tiffany Hollimon, Veronica, Sharonie and Natasha Stevenson; grandchildren: NaShon and Shannon Hollimon, Jalesia and Jayla Brown, Joshua Bedford; great-grandchildren: Naheim Hollimon and Zyeire Williams; sisters: Gloria Stinson, Lenora (Tony) Hau, Levora (Rufus) Perry, Eleanor (Kenneth) Lahr and Debra (Clifford) Johnson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Homegoing Celebration will be held at Greater Mount Eagle Missionary Baptist Church, 929 State Street, on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be in the church on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. In memory of Eugene, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

