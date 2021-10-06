July 14, 1944—October 2, 2021
SLADES CORNERS—Ethel I. Seno, 77, of Slades Corners, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2021 at Arbor View Assisted Living.
Born in Burlington on July 14, 1944, she was the daughter of Russell and Isabelle (nee: Barhyte) Weyrauch. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington High School. She graduated from the Wisconsin State Teacher College in Union Grove and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Carthage College. On July 13, 1963, in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Roger Seno. Following marriage, they lived in the family home in Slades Corners. She was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area.
Ethel worked as a teacher for Wheatland Grade School and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She also served on the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid and was very active in her community. She enjoyed doing many crafts, but most important in her life was spending time with her family. Her husband Roger preceded her in death on April 13, 2021.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Tracey Seno-Coleman; grandsons, Tyler (Paulette) Coleman and Dusty (Emily) Coleman; great-grandsons, Marcus and Ryan; sister, Jo Weyrauch; brothers, Chuck (Arlene) Weyrauch and Donald (Terry) Weyrauch; sisters-in-law, Deloris (Nick) Kueber, Betty Seitz, LaVon (Michael) Ziebell and Cheryl Weyrauch; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Fred Weyrauch.
The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor View and the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wisconsin Parkinson’s Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Funeral Services for Ethel will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners. Relatives and friends are welcome to visit with the family on Saturday October 9, 2021 at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
