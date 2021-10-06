July 14, 1944—October 2, 2021

SLADES CORNERS—Ethel I. Seno, 77, of Slades Corners, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2021 at Arbor View Assisted Living.

Born in Burlington on July 14, 1944, she was the daughter of Russell and Isabelle (nee: Barhyte) Weyrauch. Her early life was spent in Burlington, where she graduated from Burlington High School. She graduated from the Wisconsin State Teacher College in Union Grove and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Carthage College. On July 13, 1963, in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Roger Seno. Following marriage, they lived in the family home in Slades Corners. She was a lifetime resident of the Burlington area.

Ethel worked as a teacher for Wheatland Grade School and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She also served on the Altar Guild and Ladies Aid and was very active in her community. She enjoyed doing many crafts, but most important in her life was spending time with her family. Her husband Roger preceded her in death on April 13, 2021.