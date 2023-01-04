Nov. 24, 1928—Dec. 29, 2022

RACINE—Esther V. (Rath) Aiello, age 94, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

She was born in Kulm, North Dakota, November 24, 1928, daughter of the late Christoph and Carolina (Nee: Gramita) Rath.

On May 8, 1951, Esther was united in marriage to Louis W. Aiello who preceded her in death in October of 1971. She was employed by Motor Specialty for several years. Esther was very artistic and created many stained-glass ornaments and decorative window pieces. She also enjoyed meeting her friends at the Senior Exercise Program.

Surviving is her daughter, Patricia (Mitchell) Ghoca; grandson, Dr. Scott (Chessa) Repa, two grandchildren: Lucia and Ruby Repa; brother, Richard (Diane) Rath; step-grandson, Daniel L Ghoca; step-great-grandchildren: Joshua and Greta Ghoca and their Mom, Cathy Ghoca; step-grandaughter, Gail (David) Bennett and step-great-grandsons: James (Esme) Bennett and Mark Bennett; friends and neighbors, Dean and Mary Ludvigson; special friend and hairdresser of almost 60 years, Julie Pallesen; loving nieces; nephews and their families; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two infant children: Louis and Mary; and four siblings: Allen, Wilbur, Irene and Hilda.

A funeral service celebrating Esther’s life will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, January 7, 2022, 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy., Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family, for Visitation, Saturday 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home until time of service.

A very special thank you to nieces, Vicki Frederickson, and Nancy Harmann for all of their generous and compassionate help during Esther’s last months.

