Esther Pischke

March 31, 1933 — February 6, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT — Esther (nee: Slesarenko) Pischke, age 85; beloved wife of the late Lester F. Pischke and dear mother of Barbara (John) Burgess, Joan (Mark) Thompson, Nancy (Jeff) Kloster and Dale (Sandy) Pischke; passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held in Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 3:00–6:00 p.m. and in the church on Monday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials to the Pentecost Lutheran Youth Group have been suggested.
Please see Saturday’s newspaper for the complete obituary.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
