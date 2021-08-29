July 31, 1942—Aug. 13, 2021

In the words of C. S. Lewis: Her absence is like the sky, spread over everything.

Esther Miriam Ann Ellis (nee: Knight), wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to all, entered into the glory of paradise on Friday, August 13th 2021. Born on July 31,1942 in London, England, Esther was raised in the United Kingdom and immigrated to the USA during the 1960’s.

Esther is preceded in death by her parents; Esther and Victor Knight; her sister Patricia Ann Lovell; and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her husband Mike Ellis; daughter Tracey Rickell; son Mark and wife Jenny Rickell; sister Lynn Zobel; grandchildren: Cindy, Mikey, Kannon and Kendal; and many cousins still living in the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Esther’s friends are too many to count.

A Celebration of Life service will be performed at 11:00 a.m. September 9 at Christ Church Anglican, Crawfordville, FL and at a later date, the interment of her ashes will be performed at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, Racine, WI.

