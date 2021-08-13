Estella M. Munoz

RACINE—Estella Martinez Munoz, age 87, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born June 2, 1934, in Saspamco, TX, the 3rd of 12 children of the late Gasper and Frances (Nee: Martinez) Munoz. They moved to Racine when Estella was 12 years old.

Being an older child Estella went to work at an early age. She was employed as a field worker, a factory worker at Hamilton Beach and for ten years as a nursing assistant at St. Mary’s Hospital on Grand Ave. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, painting statutes, crafts and shopping. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Crescencio) Sanchez, Theodore “Teddy” (Lily) Ramos, Alex (Linda) Ramos; nine grandchildren: Cora Sanchez, Catrina Sanchez, Crescencio Sanchez III, Melissa (Joseph) Rodriquez, Michael Ray (Stacie) Ramos, Duff (Michelle) Ramos, Alex Ramos Jr, Elizabeth Barron, Michael Joseph Ramos; 13 greatgrandchildren; three great greatgrandchildren; siblings: Maria Moreno, Emma Alejos, Gasper (Diane) Munoz, Johnny (Melida) Munoz, Raymond (Barbara) Munoz, Frank Munoz, Betsy Martinez; sister-in-law, Josie Munoz; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers: Charles (Francisca) Munoz, Joseph (Elvita) Munoz, Richard Munoz; and brothers-in-law: Thomas Moreno and Juan Alejos.