Esteban 'T-bo' Garcia III

RACINE—Esteban “T-bo” Garcia III, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 16, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 27th, at 4:00 p.m. followed by a service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastors Alexie and Audrey Martinez officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to either his wife, Lindsay, or mother, Shelly Garcia to care for his loving children. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com

